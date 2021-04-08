Vehicle Digital Key Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2018 – 2028

Latest Report on the Vehicle Digital Key Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Vehicle Digital Key Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Vehicle Digital Key Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Vehicle Digital Key in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the global Vehicle Digital Key Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Vehicle Digital Key Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

Essential findings of the report:

Effective and impactful marketing strategies adopted by market players

Region and country-wise assessment of the different market segments

Growth opportunities for new market players in different regions

Y-o-Y growth of the global Vehicle Digital Key market over the forecast period 2018 – 2028

Key developments in the current Vehicle Digital Key Market landscape

Key Players

The vehicle digital key market, currently, is considerably competitive, with continuous product and technology developments being made by established as well as new players. Some of the key players in the vehicle digital key market are Gemalto, Ericsson, Volvo, Continental Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, BMW, Samsung Group, Volkswagen, Daimler and others.

These companies are constantly evolving their portfolios with newer technological developments and upgrades. For instance, BMW recently announced a digital key service that can lock and unlock BMW cars with a smartphone. The service, which will start in July, can only be used by users of Samsung smartphones with NFC (near field communication) functions.

In December 2017, Continental helped AVIS’ rental car services with the Vehicle Digital key. This partnership demonstrated the growing demand for innovative solutions for seamless mobility services.

Vehicle Digital Key Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the vehicle digital key market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Among the various regions, the Europe and South Asia vehicle digital key markets are expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to the presence of many local vendors in the region. Europe is expected to hold a major share in the global vehicle digital key market because of high demand from the high disposable income group and also the adoption of these vehicle digital key from the upper middle class population in these region. Europe and South Asia is expected to be followed by North America during the forecast period owing to increased spending on research for the vehicle digital keys.

The Vehicle Digital Key market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

