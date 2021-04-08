Powdered Soft Drinks Market Will Make a Huge Impact in Near Future

XploreMR has compiled a study on powdered soft drinks, which offers an analysis and forecast of the powdered soft drinks market, in its publication titled 'Powdered Soft Drinks Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2027’. This report on the powdered soft drinks market covers some of the vital facets that are key influencing factors on the demand and supply of various powdered soft drinks over the next several years. An in-depth review of the growth drivers, potential challenges, unique trends, and opportunities for market participants, equip readers to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the powdered soft drinks market. The report on the powdered soft drinks market also covers the analysis of key regions and countries of particular interest that are anticipated to become frontrunners or remain laggards over the forecast period. The report covers a historical analysis of the powdered soft drinks market from 2013 to 2017, and provides forecasts from 2018 to 2027 in terms of volume in metric tons and revenue in US$.

Powdered soft drinks are processed products that are formulated to mix with water to produce beverages typically similar to fruit juices or soda. Powdered soft drinks are formulated using various types of ingredients such as sugar, preservatives, emulsifiers, stabilizers, flavouring and colouring compounds, and sometimes with functional ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, and proteins, among others. Alternatively, ingredient systems are also available to accelerate the formulation of powdered soft drinks. The technology for the production of powdered soft drinks has continued to evolve over the past few years, and has resulted in enhanced taste, mouthfeel, texture, and other attributes that have provided consumers a convenient format for the consumption of beverages.

This report on the powdered soft drinks market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on the powdered soft drinks market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments. The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as coverage in terms of the way the powdered soft drinks market is structured. Subsequently, the chapter on market background presents the evolution of powdered soft drinks, relevant economic indicators such as GDP and per capita food consumption, including an assessment of the supply chain, policy developments and regulatory scenario, and dynamics impacting the powdered soft drinks market, as well as an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates. The report on the powdered soft drinks market also includes a chapter on pricing analysis, highlighting price point variations between different regions and products, including pricing forecasts. The following chapters dive deep into the global powdered soft drinks market, covering detailed information based on flavour, end use, packaging, and sales channel. The next set of chapters provide region-wise analysis and forecasts of the powdered soft drinks market, covering vital aspects of the market in North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific excluding China, and the Middle East and Africa.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the powdered soft drinks market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to the detailed profiles of these participants, including financial information, strategy overview, SWOT analysis, and market share, as well as analyst commentary. Some of the key players analyzed in the powdered soft drinks market report include Nestlé S.A., Kraft Heinz, Mondelez, Inc., PepsiCo, Inc., Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., US Foods, Inc., Kerry Plc, Insta Foods, Sugam Products, and Lasco Foods, Inc.

To develop the market estimates for powdered soft drinks, the overall consumption of powdered soft drinks in volume terms as a proportion of beverage consumption was modeled for different regions and countries, which is followed by cross-referencing the production and revenue generated from the sales of powdered soft drinks by key producers for top countries, globally. The prices of powdered soft drinks have been obtained from manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers for bulk quantities at a country level.

Our team of analysts review and interpret data from a variety of sources. Data attributed to ‘XploreMR’ is derived by using a combination of various approaches, which are then consolidated, interpreted, and extrapolated by XploreMR analysts. Data is sourced from government statistics, trade associations, company annual reports and investor presentations, press articles and directories, technical publications, and online databases, which are then cross-referenced with XploreMR’s reports and internal repository of data to filter and validate the collected information. Intelligence gathered from desk research is supplemented by extensive interviews with selected key expert participants across the value chain, not only to gain information specific to their roles and operations but also to obtain their perspective and insights of the issues impacting the powdered soft drinks market.

Global Powdered Soft Drinks Market: Segmentation

Analysis by Flavour

Cola

Orange

Lemon

Mango

Apple

Berry

Mixed Fruit

Others

Analysis by End Use

Institutional

Foodservice/HoReCa

Household (Retail)

Analysis by Sales Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Discount Stores

Mass Grocery Retailers

Wholesale Club Stores

Foodservice

Others

Analysis by Packaging

Carton Boxes

Pouches & Sachets

Cans

Bulk Packaging

Analysis by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

China

Asia Pacific excluding China

Middle East & Africa

