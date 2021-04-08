Pneumatic Rollers Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2018 to 2028

The Pneumatic Rollers Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The business intelligence study of the Pneumatic Rollers Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Pneumatic Rollers Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Pneumatic Rollers Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Pneumatic Rollers Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Competitive Landscape

The report on pneumatic rollers has profiled key companies such as Volvo Construction Equipment, Caterpillar Inc., Dynapac AB, Hamm AG and Bomag GmbH. Key facets of these players including product developments and innovation along with market shares are covered in this chapter.

Manufacturers of pneumatic rollers are focusing on design developments in a bid to enhance productivity, efficiency, reducing carbon emissions and improving overall performance. For instance, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., has introduced ZC220P-6 pneumatic roller that meet standards of “Off-Road Act” and facilitate eco-friendly performance, ease in maintenance using DOC (Diesel Oxidation Catalyst) and safety.

Hamm AG has introduced GRW 280i pneumatic roller with easy drive that facilitates simplified operation and flexibility. This intelligent drive also enables automatic sift raps to obtain even and gentle braking in turn preventing uneven compaction.

Manufacturers of pneumatic rollers are also focusing on introducing pneumatic rollers with new combination rollers. Volvo has introduced CR30B and CR 35B combination pneumatic rollers with for small scale compaction projects that enable high quality and dense mat owing to the unique combination of two methods of compaction.

Definition

Pneumatic rollers are comprised of set of tires at the front and the rear end. Pneumatic rollers are able to exert high contact pressures ranging from 500 Kpa to 700 Kpa and are used widely in the construction of roadways, and highways. Pneumatic rollers are also used for non-cohesive and fine grained soils. They are a much preferred compaction solution for road pacing projects.

Segmentation

The market for pneumatic rollers has been segmented in detail for providing a holistic understanding to the reader. The pneumatic rollers market is segmented on the basis of engine capacity, operating capacity, drum width and region. Pneumatic rollers in the engine capacity are further classified into up to 100 HP, 100-130 HP and more than 130 HP variants. The operating capacity segment includes pneumatic rollers with up to 8000 Kg, 8,000-12,000 Kg, 12,000 to 18,000 Kg and more than 18,000 Kg. Pneumatic rollers in the drum width segment are categorized into up to 1,800 mm, 1,800-2,000 mm, 2,000-2,200 mm and more than 2,200 mm. Key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) are covered in the report.

Research Methodology

Data and statistics on pneumatic rollers market provided in the report are gleaned using a unique research methodology. Primary and secondary research methods are used to garner data along with information from external sources. All data points gathered are triangulated to obtain high statistics and insights with high precision and accuracy, increasing the credibility of pneumatic rollers market report.

