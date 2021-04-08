Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2017 – 2025

Latest Report on the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the global Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

key players offer variety of bone graft products that will attract more number of customers and hence drives the market growth. For example, Synthes, Inc., a Johnson and Johnson Company offers chronOS Strip bone graft substitute. This synthetic bone graft is manufactured from chronOS β-tricalcium phosphate granules that can be perfuse with patients own bone marrow and blood. Additionally, consistent efforts of many key players of this market to develop biodegradable composite structures and polymeric materials will attract customers to use bone grafts and substitute products and hence drives the market growth. Various other factors like advancement in technologies and increasing number of mergers and acquisitions will also drive the market growth of bone grafts and substitutes. However, some of the limitations using bone grafts and substitutes like donor site morbidity and difficulty in supplying these materials will hinder the market growth of bone grafts and substitutes.

The market of BGS can be categorized into:

By Types Ceramic-based BGS Polymer-based BGS Growth factor-based BGS Cell-based BGS Harvested BGS Others



Geographically, North America dominates the global BGS market due to increasing use of allografts (i.e. one of the types of bone grafts) and other substitute products. According to Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, nearly one third of bone grafts used in North America are allograft types. Europe is considered as the second largest region for the bone grafts and substitutes market. The growth is mainly attributed to frequent new introductions of bone grafts and substitute products in European region and availability of wide range of alternatives in bone grafts and substitute products. In addition, increasing patient population of orthopaedic surgery and steady supply of orthopaedic devices in Europe further stimulates the market growth. While Asia-Pacific region is the emerging region for the global bone grafts and substitutes market due to increasing acceptance of autograft bone.

The major players competing in bone grafts and substitutes market are Medtronic, Inc., Wright Medical Technology, Synthes, Inc., Stryker, Baxter International, Inc., TiGenix, Integra LifeSciences Corporation and others.

