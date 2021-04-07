Pesticide Residue Testing Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis 2017 to 2025 | Symbio Laboratories, Microbac Laboratories, ALS Limited, Eurofins Scientific SE, Bureau Veritas SA, SCS Global Services

The global Pesticide Residue Testing market was valued at USD 1.10billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1.99billionby by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Pesticide Residue is a serious issue as the effect of such contamination can be seen in generations. The growing use of pesticides in agriculture has resulted in a rising demand for pesticide residue testing. The presence of carcinogenic compounds in pesticides can have an adverse effect on the population.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Symbio Laboratories

2. Microbac Laboratories

3. ALS Limited

4. Eurofins Scientific SE

5. Bureau Veritas SA

6. SCS Global Services

7. Silliker Inc.

8. Intertek Group PLC

9. SGS SA

10. Asurequality Ltd.

The global Pesticide Residue Testing market is segmented on the type, food tested, technology, class, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Herbicides

1.2 Pesticides

1.3 Fungicides

1.4 Others

2. By Technology:

2.1 LC-MS/GC-MS

2.2 High Performance Liquid Chromatography

2.3 Gas Chromatography

2.4 Others

3. By Food Tested:

3.1 Dairy

3.2 Processed Food

3.3 Meat and Poultry

3.4 Fruits and Vegetables

3.5 Cereals and Grains

3.6 Others

4. By Class:

4.1 Organophosphates

4.2 Organochlorines

4.3 Carbomates and Organonitrogens

4.4 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

