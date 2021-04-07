Oilseed Processing Market By Oil seed type (Soybean, sunflower, cottonseed), By Application (Feed, Industrial, Food), By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World).

The Global Oilseed Processing Market was valued at USD 225.65 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 425.43 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.30% from 2017 to 2025.

Oil Seeds extract edible oil for households and the food industry. They are pressed mechanically to remove edible oil. Peanuts and Soya-bean are used directly as food products without extracting any oil from them. The use of vegetable oil has increased due to a shortage of non-renewable resources. Also, hazelnuts and poppy seeds are very rich in oil, but they are also consumed directly, as they are required in everyday cooking of food products.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Bunge Limited

2. CHS Inc

3. Richardson International Limited

4. Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

5. Efko Group

6. Archer Daniels Midland Company

7. Wilmar International Ltd.

8. Itochu Corporation

9. Cargill

The Global Oilseed Processing Market is segmented on the basis of Process, Oilseed Type, Application and Region.

1. By Process:

1.1 Mechanical

1.2 Chemical

2. By Oilseed type:

2.1 Rapeseed

2.2 Soybean

2.3 Sunflower

2.4 Cottonseed

2.5 Others

3. By Application:

3.1 Feed

3.2 Industrial

3.3 Food

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of World.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY:

Research study on the Global Oilseed Processing Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review. The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

