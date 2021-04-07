Medical Aesthetics Market Emerging Growth During the Forecast Period From 2020 to 2027 Profiling Alma Lasers, Galderma Laboratories, Sientra, Lumenis

The “Global Medical Aesthetics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of medical aesthetics market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user, and geography. The global Medical Aesthetics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Medical Aesthetics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global medical aesthetics market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as facial aesthetic products, cosmetic implants, body contouring devices, skin aesthetic devices, hair removal devices, tattoo removal devices, others. On the basis of application, the global medical aesthetics market is segmented in to facial & body contouring, facial & skin rejuvenation, breast augmentation, hair removal, reconstructive surgery, tattoo removal, others. On the basis of end user, the global medical aesthetics market is divided into hospitals, dermatology clinics, medical spas & beauty centers, and home care.

**Top Key player in medical aesthetics market:

ALLERGAN

2. Hologic Inc.

3. Mentor Worldwide LLC

4. Lumenis

5. Cutera

6. Solta Medical (Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

7. Alma Lasers

8. Galderma Laboratories (Nestle)

9. Sientra, Inc.

10. EL.EN. S.P.A.

**TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Medical Aesthetics Market – By Product

1.3.2 Medical Aesthetics Market – By Application

1.3.3 Medical Aesthetics Market – By End User

1.3.4 Medical Aesthetics Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

