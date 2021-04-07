Meat Processing Equipment Market By Type (Massaging Equipment, Filling Equipment, Smoking Equipment, Tenderizing Equipment), By Product Type (Raw Cooked Meat, Cured Meat, Dried Meat, Precooked Meat) By Region ( North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of World.)

The Global Meat Processing Equipment Market was valued at USD 9.63 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 17.46 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.84% from 2017 to 2025.

Processed meat is meat that can be modified to improve its taste and shelf life. The demand for processed meat is increasing day by day by consumers all over the globe. Automated food processing equipment has experienced a rise in demand due to an increasing focus on production efficiency and cost reduction. Change in lifestyle of people and consumer trend towards ready to eat products are major factors that will help this market grow at a faster rate in the coming years.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. GEA Group AG

2. Key Technology Inc.

3. Heat and Control, Inc.

4. Manitowoc

5. Bettcher Industries, Inc.

6. EquipamientosCárnicos, S.L. (Mainca)

7. The Middleby Corporation

8. Illinois Tool Works Inc.

9. Marel

10. JBT Corporation

The Global Meat Processing Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of Meat type, Type, Product Type and Region:

1. By Meat Type:

1.1 Processed Mutton

1.2 Processed Beef

1.3 Processed Pork

1.4 Others

2. By Type:

2.1 Massaging Equipment

2.2 Grinding Equipment

2.3 Filling Equipment

2.4 Blending Equipment

2.5 Smoking Equipment

2.6 Dicing Equipment

2.7 Tenderizing Equipment

2.8 Cutting Equipment

2.9 Other Equipment

3. By Product Type:

3.1 Raw Cooked Meat

3.2 Raw Fermented Sausages

3.3 Cured Meat

3.4 Dried Meat

3.5 Fresh Processed Meat

3.6 Precooked Meat

3.7 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Rest of World.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY:

Research study on the Global Meat Processing Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review. The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

