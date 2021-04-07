Industrial Paints and Coatings Market professional and comprehensive research report by AkzoNobel N.V., PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PM International, Valspar Corporation, Kansai Paint Company
Paints and coatings are mainly used to protect machines and equipment from rusting and corrosion in industries. As for consumer goods, they serve the purpose of keeping corrosion at bay and make products look better. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Industrial Paints and Coatings Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).
The major players profiled in this report include:
AkzoNobel N.V.
PPG Industries
The Sherwin-Williams Company
RPM International
Valspar Corporation
Kansai Paint Company
……
The end users/applications and product categories analysis:
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
Water-based
Solvent-based
Powder
UV-based
……
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Industrial Paints and Coatings for each application, including-
Machinery Manufacturing
Automotive
Consumer Goods
……
