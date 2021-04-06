Sweet Potato Market know the Market Driving Factors 2019 | Nash Produce, Simplot Food Group, The Kraft Heinz Company, Yantai China Pet Foods

“Sweet Potato Market: Global Industry Analysis & Forecast 2027″ provides a detailed future outlook of the Sweet Potato market. The report highlights key market events, including market participants, the latest trends, technological advancements and growth opportunities in the Sweet Potato market, to help industry experts and investors make important business decisions. The report also focuses on why interest in Sweet Potato is expanding and all the essential factors that contribute to overall market growth.

The manufacturers in the food and beverage industry are focusing on the key market trends and consumer requirements to develop innovative products and increase the sales of their entire product line. Therefore, in the past few years, several companies have launched innovative sweet potato products that offer healthy options to the consumers.

In 2018, Starbucks Japan launched a limited edition crispy sweet potato frappuccino and latte, while the Campbell Soup Company launched a new vegan sweet potato juice drink to meet the growing demand for the plant-based products. There were several other sweet potato products such as waffles, crisps, puffs, sticks, loafs, and bars, launched in 2018. Thus, the rising inclination toward plant-based products and growing use of sweet potatoes in various products is expected to boost the sweet potato market over the forecast period.

Global Sweet Potato Market – By Form

Whole Product

Paste

Flour

Global Sweet Potato Market – By Type

Fresh

Frozen

Dried

Global Sweet potato Market – By Application

Food

Beverage

Animal Feed

Market Key Players:.

AV Thomas Produce

Dole Food Company Inc.

Ham Farms

Jackson Farming Company

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.

McCain Foods Limited

Nash Produce

Simplot Food Group

The Kraft Heinz Company

Yantai China Pet Foods Co., Ltd

