X-ray Fluorescence Market Know which Players Undershooting Market Expectations

Summary

X-ray Fluorescence Market Scope

X-ray fluorescence (XRF) is an analytical method for the determination of the elemental composition of many types of materials. It is highly required for both research & development, and quality assurance functions. The XRF products are used to analyze products from cement to plastics, and from metals to food to semiconductor also, across various industries. With the growing demand of material characterization and analysis to make sure the product chemistry specifications. XRF instrumentation delivers enhanced analysis and safety, along with increased sensitivity, resolution, and limits the detection for liquids analysis such as the petroleum industry. As with the growth of the petroleum industry this market is seeing strong growth potential globally, there are over 1,800 gas processing plants in operation, and growing investment in such facilities is dictated by unique supply and demand circumstances across various geographies. With the advancement in X-ray technology provide huge development in XRF capabilities with high spatial resolution analysis and many more. After using XRF no manual intervention required for analysis, not any radioactive sources permission required, not any liquid nitrogen cooling required, and others. With the high adoption of the handheld analyzer in the pharmaceutical industry, and with the high growth in the pharmaceutical industry around ~USD 1.11 trillion till FY2018, this shows the huge demand in future, from them, approximately USD150 billion is spent by pharmaceutical companies yearly on research and development concerns.

The market study is being classified by Type (Handheld XRF, Portable XRF, Desktop XRF and Online Inspection System), by Application (Cement Manufacturing, Metals, Mining, Petroleum, Chemicals, Semiconductor, Forensics Investigations and Environmental and Food) and major geographies with country level break-up.

The global x-ray fluorescence market is a highly competitive market and having various leading players. In concern with market share, some of the players are presently dominating the global market. These leading players are investing in strategic collaborative creativities to strengthen their market share and escalation their profitability. Research Analyst at AMA predicts that Germany Manufacturers will contribute to the maximum growth of Global X-ray Fluorescence market throughout the predicted period.

Bourevestnik (Russia), Bruker (United States), Baltic Scientific Instruments (Latvia), SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH (Germany), Elvatech Ltd. (Ukraine), Fischerwerke GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), Horiba (Japan), LANScientific (China), Olympus (Japan) and Thermo Fisher (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Manufacturers which are also part of the research are Oxford Instrument (United Kingdom), PANalytical (United Kingdom), Rigaku (Japan), Shimadzu (Japan) and Skyray Instrument (United States).

Segmentation Overview

AdvanceMarketAnalytics has segmented the market of Global X-ray Fluorescence market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of X-ray Fluorescence has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

In Jul 2019, Rigaku Corporation and DYG Holdings LTD announced the acquisition of XwinSys technology Development Ltd., XwinSys is an innovative metrology solution based enhanced X-ray Technology Company. Through this agreement, Rigaku is able to expand its product lines in the semiconductor industry.

In Oct 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launch of a handheld X-ray fluorescence analyzer known as IonicX XRF Analyser. This provides benefits to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers to identify ionic salt in warehouses. This product is made-up with the help of advanced technology with conventional analysis techniques.

Market Trend

Technology Advancement with Upgradation of X-Ray Technology

High Adoption for Industrial Applications Including Cement, Polymers, Refineries, Mining, and Industrial Minerals Because Of Its Robust Analytical Technology

Market Drivers

Growing Demand Quality Control Inspection for Product Chemistry Specification

High Requirement for Analysis Sensitivity and Safety for Liquids

Opportunities

Strong Growth in Electronics Industry, Along With Growing Requirement of Semiconductor Detectors and Improvement in Signal Processing Requirement Creates Huge Growth Potential In Future

Restraints

Fluctuation in Foreign Currency Exchange Rates

Challenges

High Production Cost Associated With X-Ray Fluorescence Products

Key Target Audience

Venture Capitalists and Private Equity Firms, New Entrants/Investors, Analysts and Strategic Business Planners, X-ray Fluorescence Manufacturers, Suppliers and Distributors, Raw Material Suppliers, Government Regulatory and Research Organizations and End-Use Industries

