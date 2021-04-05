Global Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market Global Strategies and Insight driven transformation 2020 – 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The mobility aids and transportation equipment market consists of sales of mobility aids and transportation equipment and related services. Mobility aids and transportation equipment are medical devices used to transport patients or medical products from one place to another. Mobility aids and transportation equipment include wheelchairs, walkers, crutches and stretchers. They can be manually operated or motorized.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2421&type=smp

The global mobility aids and transportation equipment market was valued at about $2.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.85 billion at a CAGR of 1.4% through 2022.

A large number of aging population will give an impetus to the mobility aids & transportation equipment market. Elderly populations suffer from age-related diseases resulting in impaired mobility. The risk from rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis is more in the geriatric population. According to WHO, the worldwide geriatric population will double by 2050 from 12% top 22%, propelling the mobility aids & transportation equipment market growth.

View purchase options for this report https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2421

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Japanese auto makers introduced a single-seat self-driving car to aid and assist people who find walking or using public transit difficult. This self-driving car is smartphone or tablet enabled – pick a destination on the map and the pathfinding system in the vehicle will take care of the rest. It is equipped with a navigation system which will help to get from point A to B, a gyro sensor helps the car to remain stable on uneven surfaces, 2D and 3D laser sensors will be used to judge distance from items and stereo cameras will be used to detect obstacles in its path. The car is designed to maneuver easily through city streets, across pavements and footpaths. Sensors and guidance systems will help the vehicle to navigate around bumps, potholes and pedestrians.

Some of the major players involved in the Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment market are Medline Industries, Hoveround Corporation, Sunrise Medical LLC, OttoBock Healthcare GmbH and Stryker Corporation.

Check our blog for more information at http://blog.tbrc.info/

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald