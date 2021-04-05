Core HR Software Market Size: Global Industry Demand, Growth & Revenue, Opportunity 2020 to 2025

Core HR Software Market 2020

Employees are a company’s asset, which calls for effective human capital management. Core HR software refers to a collection of application that streamlines process and activities for managing an organization’s workforce. The growing need for effective functioning of a company to render high productivity is a major factor that is likely to boost the global core HR software market. The global core HR software market is expected to register a lucrative CAGR and attain a substantial valuation over the evaluation period. There are several drivers, which are expected to cast a positive impact on the global core HR software market growth in the foreseeable future.

The increasing need for maintaining an organized internal environment of a company is likely to spur the global core HR software market growth. A company generates massive data. Core HR software simplifies managing, analyzing, recording, and tracking process of data. This high rate of accuracy offered by core HR software is likely to gain momentum for the core HR software market. Core HR software manages payroll, employee recruitment, benefits administration, compliance, employee training, and safety of an organization.

The major key players in global core HR software market include:

Automatic Data Processing (U.S.)

• Ceridian HCM, Inc. (U.S.)

• CoreHR (Ireland)

• Employwise (India)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• Paychex, Inc. (U.S.)

• Paycom Software, Inc. (U.S.)

• Sap SE (Germany)

• Workday, Inc. (U.S.)

Core HR software is gaining popularity across different industry verticals due to its benefits, which is likely to intensify the global core HR software market growth. Rapid industrialization is creating job opportunities, which is observed to register a hike in a number of employees. Additionally, increase in urban migration can reinforce the growth of the global core HR software market growth. Core HR software is observed to reduce human error significantly, which likely to gain traction for the market. The high rate of adoption of the software among end-users is expected to intensify the growth of the global core HR software market.

The global core HR software market has been studied in segments for a comprehensive understanding of its growth. Component, deployment, and vertical are observed to be the major categories for the study of the global core HR software market. Software and services are two vital segments of the component category of the market. By deployment, the global core HR software market has been mainly classified under cloud and on-premise. Increase in number of enterprises deploying cloud solutions is likely to propel the core HR software market growth. Effective administrative solutions offered by core HR software is escalating the number of end-users. BFSI, manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, healthcare, and other industries are some of the prominent consumers of core HR software. This is expected to encourage the growth of the global core HR software market growth.

The global core HR market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North American is anticipated to lead in the global core HR software market. Technical advancements such as IoT, AI, big data analytics, and others are expected to bolster the North American core HR market growth. The growing awareness about human resource management software in the Asia Pacific region is expected to reinforce the regional core HR software market growth.

