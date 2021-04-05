AI in Auto Insurance Market 2019 to Showing Impressive Growth by 2027 | ANT Financial Services Group, CCC Information Services Inc., Claim Genius, Clearcover, Inc., GEICO Corporation, ICICI Lombard, Microsoft Corporation

Artificial intelligence is transforming the face of every industry worldwide owing to its revolutionary capabilities that could substantially affect the performance of a business. In the past few years, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector has been one of the largest adopter of artificial intelligence technology. In the current scenario, automotive is also opting for AI. On the other hand, higher disposable income among the individuals, the pattern of procurement of new vehicles is high in the country. Pertaining to the rise in the number of vehicles, several associated technologies and solutions are also increasing rapidly. These factors have positively impacted on the growth of the AI in auto insurance market in the region.

The AI in Auto Insurance Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The global auto industry is going through a shift with technological advancements happening in the electric vehicle and autonomous vehicle sector. There are few technology trends where AI can help insurance companies and brokers make profits by integrating technology in their present product and service portfolio. Some of these major trends include behavioral policy pricing, personalization of customer experience & coverage, and customized claim settlement. With increasing number of IoT (internet of Things) enabled devices with various among customers, the opportunity to offer personalized services is growing at a fast pace. Customized coverage or on-demand insurance is another benefit through which customers get custom coverage for some specific events/items. With the help of virtual claim adjusters and online interfaces, artificial intelligence help customers in settling the claims faster and efficiently. Thus, upcoming applications of artificial intelligence in the auto insurance industry, the AI in auto insurance market is anticipated see tremendous growth during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Leading Key Players: ANT Financial Services Group, CCC Information Services Inc., Claim Genius, Clearcover, Inc., GEICO Corporation, ICICI Lombard, Microsoft Corporation, Nauto, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, and Solaria Labs among others.

As leading companies in AI in Auto Insurance market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other local players and operating through joint ventures with retailers in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to its customers

In the past few years, the integration of artificial intelligence and its applications such as machine learning and deep learning have been growing tremendously in various industry verticals. AI is being utilized extensively in the BFSI sector for applications such as chatbots, voicebots, claim assessment, risk assessment, and fraud prevention among many others. With increasing use cases of AI and the evolving insurance market landscape, the growth of AI in auto insurance industry is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027..

