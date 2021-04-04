Military Communications Market: Key Facts And Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Military Communications Market was valued at USD 26.22 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 74.59 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.32% from 2017 to 2025.

Military communications involve all aspects of communications, or conveyance of information, by armed forces. It comprises all means of transmitting messages, orders, and reports, both in the field and at sea and between headquarters and distant installations or ships. Military communications system provides effective interaction into a cohesive, flexible, and secure communication network.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Constant Investment by the Government

1.2 Innovation in Military Communication Products and Services

1.3 Requirement of Security Services in Defense Sector

1.4 Adoption of Mobile Ad Hoc Networks

1.5 Adoption of KA-Band

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Operational Cost

2.2 Complex Usage

2.3 Products having Multiple Standards

Market Segmentation:

The Global Military Communications Market is segmented on the basis of applications, components, communication type, and region.

1. By Applications:

1.1 Routine Operations

1.2 Situational Awareness

1.3 Command and Control

1.4 Others

2. By Components:

2.1 Communication Management System

2.2 Military SATCOM Terminals

2.3 Military Security System

2.4 Military Radio System

2.5 Others

3. By Communication Type:

3.1 Ground-Based Communication

3.2 Underwater Communication

3.3 Airborne Communication

3.4 Air-Ground Communication

3.5 Ship borne Communication

3.6 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Rockwell Collins

2. Northrop Grumman Corporation

3. L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

4. Raytheon AnschÃ¼tz

5. Thales Group

6. Harris Corporation

7. Lockheed Martin Corporation

8. Alcatel-Lucent

9. BAE Systems

10. General Dynamics

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Military Communications Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

