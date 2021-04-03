Vitreous Detachment Treatment Market To Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During The Forecast Period 2019 – 2029

Vitreous detachment is a condition that results due to the shrinking of the vitreous thereby separating from the walls of the inner eye. This condition may also lead to the detachment of the retina, which may lead to vision problems and may require surgery. Vitreous detachment usually affects people over the age of 50.

Being nearsighted increases the risk of vitreous detachment. Some of the common symptoms of vitreous detachment is the presence of floaters. Patients having vitreous detachment may experience a small but sudden increase in number of floaters, this increase can result in flashes of light in the peripheral vision.

In most cases vitreous detachment does not affect vision and the floaters may disappear in about 3-6 months’ time.

However, in some cases the vitreous detachment may result in the formation of a macular hole or a retinal tear that may require a surgical repair. A retinal tear can be repaired by either laser therapy or cryotherapy to fuse the torn section.

This procedure can also be conducted at a doctor’s office if the required facilities are available. In some cases the floaters do not disappear within the 3-6 months duration. In such cases a vitrectomy is conducted. In this procedure the floaters are removed by removing some or all of the vitreous from the eye and replacing it with sterile clear fluid.

However the risks associated with vitrectomy outweigh the benefits of the procedure. Hence the procedure is not generally recommended for vitreous detachment treatment.

Some of the factors that drive the growth of the vitreous detachment treatment market include, rise in ageing population, rise in awareness about ophthalmic diseases, increase in diagnosis of vitreous detachment, rise in prevalence of nearsightedness, and increase in adoption of technology.

Mergers of hospitals and clinics in the developed regions and increasing number of clinics and specialty hospitals is rising in the developing and other emerging regions that will favor the growth of the vitreous detachment treatment market in the near future.

However, high cost of vitreous detachment treatment, high risk of vitreous detachment treatments, and availability of alternatives such as eye exercise may reduce symptoms faster that may lead to not requiring vitreous detachment treatment at all, may hinder the growth of the vitreous detachment treatment market significantly throughout the forecast period.

Based on the treatment type, the global vitreous detachment treatment market is segmented into:

Laser

Cryotherapy

Vitrectomy

Based on the service providers, the global vitreous detachment treatment market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Office based ophthalmology clinics

Ophthalmology Surgical Centers

The vitreous detachment treatment market is segmented into laser, cryotherapy and vitrectomy based on treatment type. These vitreous detachment treatment methods are used commonly in case of retinal detachment.

Based on service providers, the vitreous detachment treatment market can be categorized into hospitals, office based ophthalmology clinics, and ophthalmology surgical centers.

North America dominate the global vitreous detachment treatment market. This is primarily due to increasing ageing population, increasing awareness about ophthalmic diseases and treatment options, increasing number of specialized clinics, and increase in diagnosis rate of vitreous detachment that leads to increase in number of patients for vitreous detachment treatment.

Europe is expected to hold the next largest vitreous detachment treatment market share, however, Asia Pacific vitreous detachment treatment is expected to grow at a rapid pace owing the rising patient pool. Rising number of clinics and specialty hospitals in the Asia Pacific region strongly support the growth of the vitreous detachment market in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the vitreous detachment treatment market are OHSU Casey Eye Institute, Mater Private Hospital, European Eye Center, Columbia University Department of Ophthalmology, Narayana Nethralaya Eye Care Hospital, and Macular Disease Foundation Australia, among many other private and government service providers.

