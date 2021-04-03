Hybrid Seeds Industry: Market Size, Trends, Revenue, Share and Global Supply, Demands Research Report 2019-2025

Hybrid seed is used produced by cross-pollinated plants.Hybrids are chosen to improve the characteristics of the resulting plants, such as better yield, greater uniformity, improved color, disease resistance.

The market competition is intensive because currently there is huge number of enterprises that engaged in hybrid seed business. The breeding technology of hybrid seed is not advanced; so the involvement of enterprises had pay more attention on the technology of hybrid seed breeding to gain more market share. In the last ten years’ significant efforts have been made for commercial exploitation of hybrid through the use of gametocide and CMS lines.

The global Hybrid Seeds market is valued at 20260 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 24170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2025.

Bayer CropScience

Corteva Agriscience

Syngenta

Limagrain

KWS

Sakata seed

DLF

Longping High-tech

Euralis Semences

Advanta

China National Seed Group

InVivo

Seminis

…

Segment by Type

Grain

Fruits and Vegetables

Oilseeds

Others

Hybrid seeds from cereals account for nearly 80 percent of the global market in 2018.

Hybrid seeds for vegetables and fruits have seen the highest growth in demand.

Segment by Application

Indoor Farms and Floriculture

Outdoor Farms

More than 95% of hybrid seeds in the global market are used in outdoor farms.

Major Regions that plays a vital role in Hybrid Seeds market are:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

