Gummy Vitamin Industry 2019-2025 Global Market Size, Trends, Revenue, Share and Global Supply, Demands Research Report
Colloidal vitamins play an important role in many fields.Huge downstream demand has driven the production of colloidal vitamins.The main sales markets are located in north American countries.After sweeping North America, the asia-pacific region and Europe also have strong purchasing markets.
The global Gummy Vitamin market is valued at 1884 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2792.1 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Gummy Vitamin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gummy Vitamin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bayer
Church & Dwight Co
Pharmavite
Nature’s Way
Smarty Pants Vitamins
Hero Nutritionals
Nature’s Bounty, Inc
Life Science Nutritionals
Rainbow Light
Herbaland
Olly Nutrition
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
Asia
Segment by Type
Multi Vitamin
Single Vitamin
In the global gummy vitamin market, multivitamins are more popular than single vitamins, accounting for 70% of the market share in 2018.
Segment by Application
For Children
For Adult
In the global market for colloidal vitamins, children use a much higher proportion than adults do.Vitamins used by children account for 70% of the global market in 2018.
