Global HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Market 2019 – 2024

High erucic acid rapeseed (HEAR) is a specialty rapeseed selected for its high erucic content. It has over 50% erucic acid and is grown as a key ingredient for plastics, personal care products and pharmaceuticals. The seed, the crop and the oil are visually similar to canola, therefore every step of the supply chain demands robust and effective identity preservation processes.

Scope of the Report:

The global sales of HEAR increased from 169.08 K MT in 2013 to 192.77 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.33%. In 2017, the global HEAR market is led by United Kingdom. North America is the second-largest region-wise market.

Currently, Premium crops, Bunge North America, Perdue Agribusiness and NatureScrops are the leaders of HEAR industry. Premium cropso is a global leader. In 2017, the sale of Premium crops was 51.52 K MT, and the company holds a sales share of 26.7%.

The unique properties of HEAR oil and its constituents are irreplaceable in a variety of industrial applications, including high temperature lubricants, slip agents, printing ink, cosmetics and consumable spreads. Demand globally is growing, which provides an opportunity for expansion of HEAR production. Plastic is the most important application. In 2017, plastic application holds 49.54% of the consumption market share.

The long chain length of erucic acid makes it a unique raw material in oleo chemical industry. Currently, the total demand for erucic acid is fairly low and not expected to grow radically in the near future. Most likely, growth rate is approximately equal with the general growth of oleo chemical industry, which again, as typical for mature industries, is likely to be approximately equal with the overall economic growth. A trend visible that is likely to work in favor of increased use of high erucic oil in future, both in oleo chemical and other uses. The development of “green technology” with increased emphasis on renewable resources and biodegradability is likely to increase interest in raw materials such as high erucic oil.

The worldwide market for HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 49 million US$ in 2024, from 32 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bunge North America

Perdue Agribusiness

NatureScrops

Vantage Performance Materials

Premium crops

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Erucic Acid 43% to 50%, Erucic Acid >50%

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: High Temperature Lubricants, Plastic, Printing Ink, Personal Care, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

