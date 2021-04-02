Power Tools Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Growth, Future Scope, Demand Analysis, Top Companies and Competitive Scenario by 2025
The global power tools market is increase in adoption of high-density Li-ion batteries for charging cordless power tools which is coupled with growing DIY trend around the world are some of the major factors driving the market growth.
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points within the industry’s value chain.
The key players profiled in the market include: Robert Bosch (Germany), Stanley Black & Decker (U.S.), Techtronic Industries (Tti) (Hong Kong), Makita (Japan), Hilti (Liechtenstein), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Apex Tool Group (U.S.), Ingersoll-Rand (Ireland), Hitachi Koki (Japan) and Snap-On (U.S.)
Key Benefits of the Report:
- Global, regional, country, product type, and application market size and their forecast from 2014-2025
- Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
- Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
- Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
- Analysis on Key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market
- Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies
- Detailed insights on emerging regions, product types, applications with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
- Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Power Tools
Global Power Tools Market is spread across 121 pages
On the basis of types, the market is split into:
- Electric
- Pneumatic
- Others
Based on applications, the market is divided into:
- Industrial
- DIY
- Others
Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:
- North America- U.S., Canada
- Europe- U.K., France, Germany
- Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India
- Latin America- Brazil, Mexico
- Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia
Target Audience:
- Power Tools & Technology Providers
- Traders, Importers, and Exporters
- Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors
- Research and Consulting Firms
- Government and Research Organizations
- Associations and Industry Bodies
Table Of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Methodology and Scope
3 Global Power Tools Market — Market Overview
4 Global Power Tools Market — Industry Trends
5 Global Power Tools Market — Product Type Outlook
6 Global Power Tools Market — Application Outlook
7 Global Power Tools Market — By Regional Outlook
8 Competitive Landscape & Company Profile
