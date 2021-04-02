Non Dairy Whipping Agents Market To achieve Associate Within The Denumerable Price Of CAGR 4.4% By 2026

With evolving consumer preferences, the F&B industry is constantly witnessing a wave of dairy-free and vegan products over the recent past. In addition, rampant expansion of bakery and ice cream sectors continues to underscore a few highly impactful industry trends, of which non-dairy whipping agents constitutes an important one.

Receiving a prominent push from the dramatically growing vegan dietary trend, the cumulatively increasing bakery consumption also continues to boost the revenue growth of non-dairy whipping agents market.

In 2019, the global revenue of non-dairy whipping agents market is likely to surpass US$ 375 million, as indicated by a new study on the global non-dairy whipping agents market published by Persistence Market Research.

As the report suggests, food processing remains the largest end use segment, accounting for a roughly 55% revenue share in the non-dairy whipping agents market. The study also offers exclusive insights on the form of non-dairy whipping agents. Owing to the cost benefit during transit, cold storage, shipping, and maintenance, liquid whipping agents continue to generate the most of market revenue, over powdered non-dairy whipping agents.

Desserts Register Rising Consumption of Non-dairy Whipping Agents

The report states that bakery and desserts collectively account for more than 70% share of the total value of non-dairy whipping agents market – the share of bakery is however relatively higher.

While baking is most likely to remain the most sought after application of non-dairy whipping agents owing to a consistent upsurge in the demand for stabilizers and whipped toppings, the report points to prominently growing adoption of whipping agents for taste enhancement.

“At an estimated yearly revenue growth of more than 4%, desserts will register a decent incremental opportunity over coming years. Looking at the significantly rising popularity of light, creamy, and rich textured desserts that are healthy and taste excellent, it is more likely that the consumption of non-dairy whipping agents will display steady growth within the desserts segment,” says a senior research analyst at PMR.

A growing number of manufacturers are striving for innovation of non-dairy whipping agents to cater to evolving demands of the trending vegan lifestyle. Ice creams, desserts, and baked products are most likely to demonstrate notable innovation and consumption. Aerated food products segment is highlighted as a rapidly emerging segment.

The Limelight Still Belongs to Europe’s Non-dairy Whipping Agents Market

Europe secures the top ranking position globally, followed by North America. The former currently holds around 1/3rd share in the total value of non-dairy whipping agents market owing to a few prominent factors, including –

Largest bakery market across the globe

Highest aerated food products consumption

Presence of the premium class consumer

High consumer awareness about healthful food ingredients

Despite the two developed regional markets are likely to remain the dominant over others in the global marketplace, the report indicates that Asia Pacific reflects a relatively higher growth potential. This growth is attributed to the widening expanse and diversification of bakery sector across Asian economies and rapid industrialization of the F&B industry in the region.

Research also positions Latin America’s market for non-dairy whipping agents as an attractive regional territory for investors, as the region is steadily witnessing a growing consumer preference for healthful products that are available in a wide range of flavors.

Elevating Palm Oil Trade Activities Push Market Growth

Indigenous to West Africa, oil palms are cultivated across the globe, including the entire African continent, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America regions. Indonesia is currently the top producer and exporter of palm oil, followed by Malaysia.

As palm oil constitutes one of the key ingredients used in the making of non-dairy whipping agents, the flourishing palm oil market scenario is directly stimulating the growth of non-dairy whipping agents.

PMR Tracks Key Trends in Competitive Landscape

Organic Ingredients

On the backdrop of a growing trend of organic foods, manufacturers focusing on NPD are emphasizing a transparent production process and clean labeling with an objective to retain consumer confidence. The US alone invests more than a billion dollar in organic foods import each year, says research.

Strategic M&A

Strategic mergers and acquisitions also continue to influence the developmental strategies of leading companies in the global non-dairy whipping agents market.

Imitation Whipping Creams

To cater to the towering large-scale demand for cost-effective whipping creams, a majority of key players in non-dairy whipping agents market are concentrating on the production of low-fat, economical imitation whipping creams that demand an exclusive combination of stabilizers and emulsifiers to deliver the desired foam stability.

A number of market players such as Graviss Foods are also focusing on new product launches in the non-dairy or dairy-alternative whipped toppings, especially for the bakery sector.

Sustainable Emulsifying Agents

To cater to evolving consumer perceptions and tightening food regulatory standards, companies are preferring sustainable ingredients over conventional components. Ingredients such as vegetable-based emulsifiers have been creating a popular trend translating into a heap of investment opportunities for companies.

Key Players of Non Dairy Whipping Agents Market: