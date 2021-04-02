Mobile & Tablet Advertising Market Thriving Globally | Calvin Klein , Canonical , Casio, celltick, Celtra

The Mobile & Tablet Advertising Market report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2013-2020 for the market. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Top players and brands are making moves such as developments, products launches, acquisitions, merges, joint ventures and competitive research in the Mobile & Tablet Advertising Market. This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame.

Mobile and Tablet Advertising Market, Mobile & Tablet Advertising Market Analysis, Mobile & Tablet Advertising Market Overview, Mobile & Tablet Advertising Market Value, Mobile & Tablet Advertising Market Growth, Mobile & Tablet Advertising Market Size, Mobile & Tablet Advertising Market Investment

Driven by infrastructure vendor commitments and demands from the wireless carrier community, RFM Research expects the installed base of WiFi enabled LTE small cell gateways to account for nearly 15 Million units by 2020, growing at a CAGR of nearly 122% between 2013 and 2020.

The datasheet comes with a complimentary copy of RFM Research’s “The HetNet Bible (Small Cells and Carrier WiFi) – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts: 2013 – 2020 – With an Evaluation of DAS & Cloud RAN” report which includes detailed analysis and forecasts of the HetNet market. The report comprises over 434 pages and 262 figures.

Key Findings:

The report has the following key findings:

At present, the market for mobile & tablet advertising is still in its early years, and accounts for more than $17 Billion in global revenue

Drive by a higher Click-Through Rate (CTR) and growing user penetration, the tablet segment of the market is expected to overtake smartphone based advertising revenues

By the end of 2020, tablet advertising will generate more than $27 Billion in global revenue, following a CAGR of nearly 30% between 2013 and 2020. During the same year (2020) tablet shipments will reach nearly 600 Million annually

Mobile video based advertising will outperform all other applications categories in terms of growth rate. Growing at a CAGR of nearly 23% between 2013 and 2020 mobile video based advertising revenues will account for $5 Billion by 2020

Topics Covered:

The report covers the following topics:

Mobile & tablet advertising business models: Ad types, physical Ad dimensions, supporting technologies and revenue generation models

Key market sectors for mobile & tablet advertising and their evolution

Market drivers and challenges for the mobile & tablet advertising market

A detailed assessment of the emergent tablet advertising submarket and its growth potential

Key developments in the industry

Profiles and strategies of key players in the mobile & tablet advertising market

Global and regional market forecasts:

Mobile & Tablet Advertising Revenue Forecasts: 2010 – 2020

Submarket revenue forecasts are categorized in 2 device form factor categories:

Mobile Phone

Tablet

Submarket revenue forecasts are categorized in 9 application & media categories:

Media Alerts

Mobile Browsing (Display, Search)

Mobile Applications

Mobile Games

Mobile Music

Mobile Social Networking

Mobile TV (Broadcast, Unicast & One-off)

Mobile Video (One-off, Subscription Based)

Text Alerts

Regional mobile & tablet advertising forecasts are categorized in the following six categories:

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

North America

Western Europe

Tablet Shipment Forecasts: 2010 – 2020

Tablet shipment projections are categorized in 4 Operating System (OS) platform categories:

Apple iOS

Android

Windows

Others

Tablet shipment projections are categorized in 4 display size categories:

4 – 7 inches

7 – 9 inches

9 – 12 inches

12 – 16 inches

Tablet vendor share projections are shown for the following 22 vendors: Apple, White Box, Samsung, Asus, Amazon, Acer, Lenovo, Huawei, Sony, Microsoft, Dell, RiM, HP, Archos, Nook, Toshiba, ZTE, Vizio, Motorola, LG, Viewsonic, HTC

Regional tablet shipment forecasts are categorized in the following six categories:

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

North America

Western Europe

Smartphone Shipment Projections: 2010 – 2020

Smartphone shipment projections are categorized in 14 Operating System (OS) platform categories:

Apple iOS

Android

Bada

Blackberry OS

Firefox OS

LiMo

MeeGo

Microsoft

Palm OS / webOS

Sailfish

Symbian

Tizen

Ubuntu

Others

Smartphone vendor share projections are shown for the following 22 vendors: Samsung, Apple, LG, Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo, Sony, Coolpad, RiM (BlackBerry), Nokia, HTC, Motorola, Pantech, TCL-Alcatel, Fujitsu, Sharp, Panasonic, NEC, Casio, Hitachi, Acer

Regional smartphone shipment forecasts are categorized in the following six categories:

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

North America

Western Europe

Key Questions Answered:

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the opportunity for mobile & tablet advertising and what is the size of the total addressable market?

What are the key use cases of mobile & tablet advertising?

What are the key business models of mobile & tablet advertising and how can advertisers generate revenue?

Do tablet advertising campaigns have a better Click-Through Rate (CTR) than smartphones?

Which application & media categories will generate the highest amount of revenue through mobile & tablet advertising?

What are the market drivers and barriers for the growth of mobile & tablet advertising?

Which regions and countries will witness the highest level of revenue through mobile & tablet advertising?

Who are the key players in the mobile & tablet advertising industry and what are their strategies?

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald