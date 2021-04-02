Military and Civil Aviation Passive Radar Market Thriving Globally | ambridge Pixe, Cassidian, Cobham, Department of Defense (DOD), DRS Technologies

Military and Civil Aviation Passive Radar Market report gives key measurements available status of the Manufacturers and is a significant wellspring of direction and bearing for organizations and people inspired by the Industry. Various key factors are discussed in the report, which will help the buyer in studying the Military and Civil Aviation Passive Radar Market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, Market Effect Factor Analysis and Consumer Needs by major regions, types, applications in Global Military and Civil Aviation Passive Radar Market considering the past, present and future state of the industry.

Passive radar is different from traditional forms of radar in that it does not emit any electromagnetic radiation. Instead, it relies on reflections from other electromagnetic signals in the atmosphere in order to provide a radar picture. Passive radar provides a number of distinct advantages that will allow it to corner a significant portion of defense, homeland security, and civilian radar markets. In addition to cost-efficiency, passive radar is also covert, an effective counter to stealth technologies, and environmentally friendly.

The following Key Players are covered in this report:

• Applied Radar

• BAE

• Bruel and Kjaer

• Cambridge Pixel

• Cassidian

• Cobham

• Department of Defense (DOD)

• DRS Technologies

• EADS

• ELTA Systems

• Ettus Research

• EUROCONTROL (European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation)

• Federal Aviation Authority (FAA)

• Finmeccanica

• Frequentis

• General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

• Helios Remote Sensing Systems

• Honeywell

• Indra

• Information Systems Laboratories

• Israel Aerospace Industries

• ITT Corporation

• Kelvin Hughes

• Lockheed Martin

• Longbow LLC

• NATS

• NIIP

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Raytheon Company

• Roke Manor Research

• Royal Air Force

• Saab AB

• Selex ES

• Telephonics

• Terma

• Thales Group

• ThalesRaytheonSystems

• The Boeing Company

The market for passive radar is still in its infancy, and few companies have developed effective, marketable systems. However, as the technology becomes more sophisticated and affordable, more and more competitors can be expected to enter the market, particularly in defense and homeland security.

By the end of 2023, we expect passive radar technology investments to account of more than $10 billion in revenue, following a CAGR of nearly 36% between 2013 and 2023. This report focuses on the two markets where passive radar technology has the greatest potential: civilian aviation and military radar applications.

Key Findings:

At present, the market for passive radar is still in its infancy, and few companies have developed effective, marketable systems

Overall spending on passive radar technology will surpass $10 Billion annually by the end of 2023

The flexibility of deployment, together with stealth and surveillance capabilities will drive passive radar investments to comprise nearly 41% of the total military radar spending between 2013 and 2023

Cost efficiency, spectrum congestion and emerging urban applications are the key drivers impelling passive radar investments in civil aviation

Topics Covered:

The business case for passive radar technologies

Market drivers and limitations for civilian aviation and military applications

Profiles and strategies of key industry players

Global and regional market forecasts for passive radar investments:

Submarket forecasts are categorized in the following two categories:

Military & Homeland Security passive radar market

Civil Aviation passive radar market

Regional forecasts are categorized in the following six categories:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East

Africa

Latin & Central America

Key Questions Answered:

How big is the opportunity for passive radar technology and what is the size of the total addressable market?

What are the key military and civil aviation applications of passive radar technology?

What are the market drivers and barriers for the adoption of passive radar technology?

Which region will witness the highest level of investments and growth on passive radar?

Which key industry players are investing in passive radar technology?

