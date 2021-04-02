IoT in Healthcare Market Outlook 2020- 2027 On Latest Innovation By IBM, GE Healthcare,Philips, Medtronic, Microsoft, Qualcomm Life, Siemens Healthcare, And Others

This report covers the IoT in Healthcare Market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

Market Growth Analysis:

According to a new market research study titled ‘IoT in Healthcare Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Solution, Services, Application and End-user’, the global IoT in Healthcare market was valued at US$ 20.2 Bn in 2015 and is estimated to reach US$ 135.9 Bn by 2025. The report highlights the trends that are prevalent in the global market and the factors that act as barrier to the growth of IoT in Healthcare market.

Key Market Players:

The major industry players in the IoT in Healthcare market include

GE Healthcare,

IBM,

Philips,

Medtronic,

Microsoft,

Proteus Digital Health,

Qualcomm Life,

Siemens Healthcare,

STANLEY Healthcare,

Verily Life Sciences LLC,

And Others

The benefits delivered by IoT in healthcare sector such as improved disease management, decrease in costs, enhanced outcomes of treatment, reduction in errors, improved management of drugs and greater patient experience are few factors driving the market growth. However, rising data privacy concerns, high prices of smart devices and inadequate infrastructure in developing and under-developed economies is expected to obstruct the global market growth. The patient monitoring segment leads the IoT in healthcare market currently and is expected to hold the significant market share during the forecasted period by accounting for 46.54% of the total market revenue share in the year 2025

Global Market Segments:

IoT in Healthcare Market – By Solution

On-Body Wellness

On-Body Healthcare

Implanted

Software Solutions & Tools

Data Analytics Tools & Solutions

Network Management Solutions

Security Solutions

IoT in Healthcare Market Segmented – By Services

Professional Services,

Integration Services,

IoT in Healthcare Market Segmented – By Application

Medication Management,

Patient Monitoring,

Fitness & Wellness Measurement,

Clinical Workflow Management,

and Others,

IoT in Healthcare Market Segmented – By End-user

Patients & Individuals,

Diagnostic & Research and Labs,

Hospitals & Healthcare Institutes,

Government Authority,

Based on Geography the market is segmented into

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this Such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, UK, Spain, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Brazil, Argentina, among others. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

