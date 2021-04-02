Denim Fabric Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2026
This report studies the Denim Fabric market, Denim is a textile of sturdy cotton warp-faced twill in which the weft passes under two or more warp threads. It is a characteristic of most indigo denim that only the warp threads are dyed, whereas the weft threads remain plain white.
The global consumption of denim fabric increases from 5493.7 million meters in 2012 to 6618.1 million metres in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.77%. In 2016, the global denim fabric market is led by China, India, Europe and North America. At present, the major manufacturers of denim fabric are concentrated in China and India.
Denim Fabric Market Forecasts 2020 & Explore information Globally by Leading Top Key Players Analysis –
- Vicunha
- Canatiba
- Isko
- Arvind
- Aarvee
- Nandan Denim Ltd
- Santana Textiles
- Weiqiao Textile
- Partap Group
- Black Peony
- Orta Anadolu
- Jindal Worldwide
- Etco Denim
- Raymond UCO
- Bhaskar Industries
- Sangam
- Oswal Denims
- Suryalakshmi
- Xinlan Group
- Artistic Fabric Mills
- Foshan Seazon Textile and Garment
- Cone Denim
- Zhejiang Sitong Textile Fashion
- Weifang Lantian Textile
- Bafang Fabric
- KG Denim
The global Denim Fabric market is valued at 21090 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 26350 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Denim Fabric volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Denim Fabric market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Segment by Type, the Denim Fabric market is segmented into
- Light Denim Fabric
- Medium Denim Fabric
- Heavy Denim Fabric
Segment by Application
- Jeans
- Shirt
- Jacket
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview of Denim Fabric
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Denim Fabric
3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Denim Fabric
4 Capacity, Production and Revenue Analysis of Denim Fabric by Regions, Types and Manufacturers
5 Price, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis of Denim Fabric by Regions, Types and Manufacturers
6 Consumption Volume, Consumption Value and Sale Price Analysis of Denim Fabric by Regions, Types and Applications
7 Supply, Import, Export and Consumption Analysis of Denim Fabric
8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Denim Fabric
9 Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Denim Fabric
10 Industry Chain Analysis of Denim Fabric
11 Development Trend of Analysis of Denim Fabric
12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Denim Fabric
13 Conclusion of the Global Denim Fabric Market 2020 Market Research Report
