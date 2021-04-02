Connected Smart Ship Industry-Market Analysis with Types, Share, Size, Trends, Demand, Top Companies and Projections 2026

Connected Smart Ship Market 2020 Global Industry Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, and revenue and forecast 2026.

Synopsis of the Connected Smart Ship

Alongside the rise of the industrial internet, every aspect of shipping has been touched by the integration of automation and big data. The ‘connected ship’ represents a model where vessels are tracked and managed via satellite, offering streamlined reporting and improved vessel operating efficiency, including fuel management.

The European region is projected to lead the connected ship market during the forecast period. Although the shipbuilding industry in the region is going through a rough patch at present, the increased demand for autonomous ships and cruises from the region is expected to fuel the growth of the Europe connected ship market during the forecast period. The European region is one of the prime consumers of marine electronic equipment as some of the leading shipbuilding countries such as Germany, France, Italy, and Russia are in this region. The shipbuilding industry of the European region offers complex naval vessels such as cruises, ferries, mega yachts, submarines, and dredgers (offshore vessels) and hence, holds a strong position in the international market. Moreover, the marine equipment industry of the region also offers a wide range of products/ship components such as propulsion systems, diesel engines, environment safety systems, cargo handling systems, and related electronic products.

Leading Companies included in this report are:

Al Emerson

GE

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI)

Jason

Kongsberg Gruppen

Marlink

Northrop Grumman

RH Marine

Rockwell

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Ulstein

Valmet

Wartsila

Many more…

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Connected Smart Ship manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share in global market.

Regionally, the study objectives are to present the Connected Smart Ship development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Vessel Traffic Management

Fleet Operations

Fleet Health Monitoring

