Adhesives in Composites Market Thriving Globally | 3M Dow Chemical, Henkel, Huntsman, Momentive

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

• 3M

• Dow Chemical

• Henkel

• Huntsman

• Momentive

According to a new market report, the future of adhesives in the global composites industry looks attractive with opportunities in the automotive, aerospace, wind energy, marine, and other industries. This report focuses on the Adhesives in Composites in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Epoxy Adhesive

Polyurethane Adhesive

Othe

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Aerospace

Wind Energy

Marine

Others

Table of Content:

1Adhesives in Composites Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3Global Adhesives in Composites Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4Global Adhesives in Composites Market Size by Regions

5 North America Adhesives in Composites Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Adhesives in Composites Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Adhesives in Composites Revenue by Countries

8 South America Adhesives in Composites Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Adhesives in Composites by Countries

10Global Adhesives in Composites Market Segment by Type

11Global Adhesives in Composites Market Segment by Application

12Global Adhesives in Composites Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15Appendix

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald