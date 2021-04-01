Positive Facts One Should Know About Healthcare Quality Management Market for 2020

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Healthcare Quality Management’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Healthcare quality management solutions are used to improve the effectiveness of treatments and increase patient satisfaction with the services. With an aging population and rising health care costs, healthcare quality management has gained attention in the last few years. Moreover, these healthcare quality management solutions reduce the errors in the treatments and help to reduce the healthcare cost. The primary aim of healthcare quality management is to fulfill the needs of patients. Increasing the volume of unstructured data in the healthcare industry is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Business Intelligence and Analytics Solutions, Physician Quality Reporting Solutions, Clinical Risk Management Solutions, Provider Performance Improvement Solutions), Application (Data Management {Data Processing & Analysis, Unstructured Data Abstraction, Report Generation, Report Submission}, Risk Management), Delivery Mode (Web & Cloud-based solutions, On-Premises Solutions), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Payers, ACOS, Others)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Interest in Population Health Management Will Grow

Market Growth Drivers: Government Mandates for Healthcare Providers to Report Quality and Improve Performance

Increasing Volume of Unstructured Data in the Healthcare Industry

Need to Curtail Healthcare Costs & Medical Errors

Restraints: High Cost of Quality Reporting

Data Security Concerns

Opportunities: Introduction of HL7 QRDA-III STU R2.1 Guidelines & ICD 10

Huge Market Potential in Emerging Economies

Challenges: A dearth of Skilled IT Professionals in the Healthcare Industry

Reluctance among Medical Professionals to Adopt Healthcare Quality Management Software

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Table of Contents

Global Healthcare Quality Management Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Healthcare Quality Management Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Healthcare Quality Management Market Forecast

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Healthcare Quality Management market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Healthcare Quality Management market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Healthcare Quality Management market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

