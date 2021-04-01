Pneumatic Tube System Market at a phenomenal growth, trends, applications, regional analysis, key Players Air-Log International, AEROCOM, Pevco, HÖRTIG Rohrpost GmbH, Swisslog Holding AG, Air Link International Ltd

According to a new report published by FAST.MR, titled, “Pneumatic Tube System Market” witnessed a market value of USD XXX billion in 2018 and is considered to surpass USD 2.8 billion by 2024, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% between 2019 and 2024. The pneumatic tube system market is analysed based on regions, by application, by configuration and by the level of automation. The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The research report also includes detailed competitive analysis of dominant market players in pneumatic tube system market, such as Air-Log International, AEROCOM, Pevco, HÖRTIG Rohrpost GmbH, Swisslog Holding AG, Air Link International Ltd., Eagle Pneumatic Inc., Colombo Pneumatic Tube Systems Inc., Oppent S.p.A., Hanter Ingenjörsteknik AB.

Market Summary:

Based on the application, the market has been classified into commercial (retail, logistics, warehousing), industrial (manufacturing, foundries, others), government, entertainment, healthcare (hospital, pharmacy, others), others. In the application segment, healthcare segment contributed around XX% market share of the pneumatic tube system market in 2018. The healthcare sector relies on pneumatic systems for the safe, secure, and efficient transport of patient care items such as blood samples and medications. Timely delivery of these items is critical to a hospital’s successful delivery of patient care. Such substantial benefits of pneumatic tube systems in the healthcare sector are allowing this segment to dominate the pneumatic tube system market.

Pneumatic tube configuration segment includes multiline, single-line, and point-to-point sub-segments. Point-to-point pneumatic tube system segment was valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024. Based on the level of automation, the market is categorized into semi-automatic and fully automatic pneumatic tube system. At present, the semi-automatic pneumatic tube system segment represents XX% of the total pneumatic tube system market.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. At present, North America is the prominent market, holding XX% of the global market share. North American hospitals are surprisingly adopting pneumatic tube system as these systems help hospitals and design/construction professionals save time and money while improving patient care.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report. Some of the key players operating in the market include Air-Log International, AEROCOM, Pevco, HÖRTIG Rohrpost GmbH, Swisslog Holding AG, Air Link International Ltd., Eagle Pneumatic Inc., Colombo Pneumatic Tube Systems Inc., Oppent S.p.A., Hanter Ingenjörsteknik AB and others prominent players.

