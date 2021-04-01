Global Tea Market Insights, Forecast 2019-2025

This report studies the global market size of Tea in key regions like North America, Europe, China, South Asia, Middle East & Africa, Japan and Southeast Asia, focuses on the consumption of Tea in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Tea market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Tea market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Lipton (Unilever)

Tetley (Tata Global Beverages)

Twinings (ABF)

Taetea Group

Tieguanyin Group

Tazo (Unilever)

The Republic of Tea

Yorkshire Tea

Dilmah

Bamatea

Chinatea

Tea market size by Type: Green Tea, Black Tea, Oolong Tea, Dark Tea, Others

Green Tea is the most widely consumed which takes up about 57.02% of the total sales in 2018 and will reach to 56.41% in 2025.

Tea market size by Applications: Retailer, Food Service

Retailer is the most widely used which took up about 62.91% of the global total in 2018. Meanwhile, Food Service only took up about 37.09% in 2018.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Tea market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Tea market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Tea companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Tea submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tea are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Tea market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

