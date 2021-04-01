Global Green Tea Market 2019 – 2025 | Analysis by Top Key Players Like Associated British Foods, ITO EN,THE COCA-COLA COMPANY and Others

Green Tea is one of the fastest-growing segments of the global tea industry. It is prepared from the leaves from camellia Sinensis that have undergone minimal oxidation during processes. Generally, people take green tea due to its health benefits purpose. The concept of green tea was originated from China and later spread all over the world. Some of the popular Japanese green teas are Sencha, gyokuro, kabusecha, matcha, tencha, genmaicha and hojicha.

The global green tea market is witnessing an impressive growth over the last few years. This is attributed by the rising health conscious people both in developed and developing economies.

Also, increasing disposable income of the consumer is anticipated to be the significant reason of the growth of green tea during the forecast period. Increasing cardiovascular diseases and obesity cases are anticipated to fuel the sales of green tea during the forecast period. Apart from that, presence of catechin in green tea hinder the growth, motility, and incursion of cancer cells which in turn escalates the death of such malignant cells.

APAC is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the green tea capsules market throughout the forecast period. This region witnesses steady growth owing to the increasing awareness about the health benefits of green tea that is consequent in increased sales. Additionally, the growing number of supermarkets, hypermarkets, discount stores, and convenience stores, distributing green tea globally will drive the growth of the green tea market in this region.

The global Green Tea market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Green Tea volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Green Tea market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Green Tea in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Green Tea manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Associated British Foods

ITO EN

Tata Global Beverages

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

The Republic of Tea

Unilever

…

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India

Segment by Type: Flavored Green Tea, Unflavored Green Tea

Segment by Application: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialist Retailers, Convenience Stores, Ecommerce

