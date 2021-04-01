Global Bottled Tea Market 2019-2025
Tea is a second most consumed drink after water. All over the world tea is consumed at anytime, anyplace, anywhere and on any occasion in different forms, like hot tea and iced tea. Tea is prepared either by adding hot or boiling water in cured leaves of Camellia sinensis. Tea is consumed from ancient time, first originated in China. Bottled tea is a kind of drink which main gradient is tea.
The global Bottled Tea market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Bottled Tea volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.
From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bottled Tea market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Bottled Tea in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Bottled Tea manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Lipton
Uni-President Group
TingHsin Group
Nestle
Wahaha
STEAZ
Starbucks Corporation
Inko’s Tea
Tejava
Arizona Beverage Company
Adagio Teas
Honest Tea
Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India
Segment by Type: Black, Green, Herbal, Rooibos, White
Segment by Application: Home, Hotel, Other
