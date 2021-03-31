Organic Beef Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Organic Beef’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

The production of an organic beef meat falls under a holistic approach of organic agriculture or organic farming. The beef meat is obtained by feeding cows only on the plants and vegetations which excludes the use of the synthetically compounded pesticides, fertilizers, growth regulators and livestock feed additives is categorized under the meat of organic beef. The production of organic beef meat reduces the jeopardy of potential public health complications which is occurring by prohibiting the use of antibiotics, hormones, and pesticides, which are assumed to have endocrine disrupting, teratogenic, immunosuppressive, carcinogenic, and nervous effects. Thus the organic beef meat production is an alternative to the conventional one and is a rapidly emerging market in response to an increasing consumers’ demand for the better meat quality, test and improved food safety

Market Segmentation

by Type (Fresh Meat, Processed Meat), Application (Food products, Cosmetics products, Medicinal product, Other), Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales), End User (Animals, Human being)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: concerns of consumers over food safety

Clean labeling

Market Growth Drivers: Health benefits associated with organic foods

Restraints: Strict government rules and regulations associated with the product market

Opportunities: Growth in foreign direct investment (FDI) has led to increased participation from foreign and private players that boosts the retail infrastructure

Challenges: Product recalls

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Table of Contents

Global Organic Beef Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Organic Beef Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Organic Beef Market Forecast

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Organic Beef market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Organic Beef market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Organic Beef market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

