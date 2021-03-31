Here’s How Dairy Free Yogurt Market Keep Key Segments Growth Rolling
AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Dairy Free Yogurt' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are
Kite Hill (United States)
Forager Project (United States)
Ripple Foods (United States)
Stonyfield (United States)
Daiya Foods (Canada)
Good Karma Foods, Inc. (United States)
Dream Plant Based (United States)
So Delicious Dairy Free (United States)
Silk (United States)
CocoYo (United States)
Nancy’s Yogurt (United States)
Lavva (United States)
Good Plants (United State)
Chobani (United States)
Dairy-free yogurt is plant-based yogurt in the yogurt category. Soy is the most popular product bases. This product is specially designed for consumers who are allergic to dairy products. The increasing interest in probiotics is a major driver behind the dairy-free yogurt. The leading brands in non-dairy yogurt are Lavva and Yooga.
Market Segmentation
by Application (Kids, Adults), Categories (Almond, Soy, Coconut, Others), Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Retail Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Others), Flavours (Peach, Strawberry, Black Cherry, Blueberry, Others)
Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increasing Interest from Consumers for Different Flavours
Dairy Fermentation
Market Growth Drivers: Growing Popularity of Plant-Based Nutrients
Increase Number of Non-Dairy Products Buyers
Restraints: High Manufacturing Cost Affects the Growth of the Market
Opportunities: Strong Opportunity In Future Due To Count Of New Plant Bases Such As Cashew And Rice Will Allow New Entrants Into The Non-Dairy Milk Category
Challenges: High Level of Sugar
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
