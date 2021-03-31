Global Laboratory Freezers Market 2019: Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By MIDSCI., So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., SP Scientific, TTP Labtech,

Global Laboratory Freezers Market is expected to reach USD 4.48 billion by 2025, from USD 3.15 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The laboratory freezers report explains market analysis based on regional, local as well as global level. It analyses the key factors which leads to market growth as well as restraints of the market growth. With this laboratory freezers report, businesses can think about the scene of how the market is going to act upon in the forecast years by gaining details on market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. This industry analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process, type and applications. The report performs market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments.

The major players covered in the laboratory freezers market report are Eppendorf AG, Haier, Helmer Scientific Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, VWR International, LLC., Arctiko, BioMedical Solutions, Inc, EVERMED s.r.l., Philipp Kirsch GmbH, PHC Corporation, Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, Aegis Scientific, Inc., TERUMO BCT, INC., MIDSCI., So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., SP Scientific, TTP Labtech, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, Terumo BCT (U.S.) introduces designed high electricity cost refrigerators for blood centers and hospitals in Australia. Through this the company had expanded their product portfolio and expanded their business in Australia.

In March 2017, Stirling Ultracold (U.S.) entered into distribution agreement with VWR (U.S) in North America. Through this the company had expanded their business in North America region.

Competitive Analysis: Global Laboratory Freezers Market

The global laboratory freezers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of laboratory freezers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing rate of geriatric population

Rising demand for blood and blood components for transfusion and production of biopharmaceuticals

Increasing Number of organ transplant procedures.

Technological advancements in refrigerators or laboratory freezers

High maintenance costs, and energy costs of laboratory freezers & refrigerators and growing use of refurbished equipment

Market Segmentation: Global Laboratory Freezers Market

The Global Laboratory Freezers Market is segmented based on product type, end user and geographical segments.

Based on Product type, the market is segmented into freezers, refrigerators and cryopreservation systems

Based on End user, the market is segmented into blood banks, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, medical laboratories, hospitals and pharmacies

Based on Geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

