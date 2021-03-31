Agriculture Analytics Market with Top Profiling Players – Accenture Plc., Monsanto Company, Iteris Inc.

“Global Agriculture Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the agriculture analytics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the worldwide agriculture analytics market with detailed market segmentation by the farm size, component, application, and geography. The global agriculture analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The agriculture analytics market report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and brings to light the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Agriculture Analytics market.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

The agriculture analytics market report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company overview, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years. The key agriculture analytics market players influencing the market are John Deere, Trimble, IBM, SAP, PrecisionHawk, Gro Intelligence, Farmer’s Business Network Inc., Accenture Plc., Monsanto Company, and Iteris Inc. among others.

The global agricultural sector is progressing rapidly in terms of technology, machinery, and quantity of yield. The individual farmers and farming companies in the developed countries and emerging nations are increasingly adopting modern and robust technologies, especially analytics with an objective to maintain the track of yield in every climate. This is due to the fact that, global warming and pollution has heavily impacted on the climate, which is slowing down the yield of crops. This factor is consistently driving the agriculture analytics market. Additionally, the emergence of agricultural drones has impressed the farmers and farming companies, which has also created substantial market space for agriculture analytics market solutions. Moreover, it has been noticed in recent years that, the number of skilled agriculture labor has decreased significantly, which has negatively impacted the quantity of crop yield. The IoT solutions in agriculture facilitate the farmers to analyze easily with high precision, thereby, escalating the quantity of yield. Thus, with the increasing adoption of agriculture analytics software and solutions, the agriculture analytics market is expanding steeply in the current scenario. In various developed countries, the governmental initiatives to deploy the latest technologies in agricultural farms, the agriculture analytics market is poised to soar in the coming years.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included some of the top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares as well as core competencies. The research explains the technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

The agriculture analytics market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global agriculture analytics market based on farm size, component, and application. It also includes market size and forecast till 2027 for the overall agriculture analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The agriculture analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 counties globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Key points from Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1. Agriculture Analytics Market – By Farm Size

1.3.2. Agriculture Analytics Market – By Component

1.3.3. Agriculture Analytics Market – By Application

1.3.4. Agriculture Analytics Market – By Region

1.3.4.1. By Country

KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY AGRICULTURE ANALYTICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.3. PEST ANALYSIS

4.3.1. North America – PEST Analysis

4.3.2. Europe – PEST Analysis

4.3.3. Asia Pacific (APAC) – PEST Analysis

4.3.4. Middle East & Africa (MEA) – PEST Analysis

4.3.5. South America (SAM)- PEST Analysis

AGRICULTURE ANALYTICS MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

