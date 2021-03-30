VoIP Market – Detailed Account Of Growth Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges Impacting By 2025

The Global VoIP Market Research Report 2020 is the brand new whole evaluation report that assists the reader to build staggering business techniques and various market elements to manage the popularity of VoIP

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), is a technology that allows you to make voice calls using a broadband Internet connection instead of a regular (or analog) phone line. Some VoIP services may only allow you to call other people using the same service, but others may allow you to call anyone who has a telephone number – including local, long distance, mobile, and international numbers. Also, while some VoIP services only work over your computer or a special VoIP phone, other services allow you to use a traditional phone connected to a VoIP adapter.

The global VoIP market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of VoIP by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Computer-to-Computer

Computer-to-Phone

Phone-to-Phone

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

NTT

Comcast

Orange

KT

Charter

Microsoft (Skype)

Cablevision

Verizon

AT & T

Vonage

Cox

Telmex

Time Warner Cable

Numericable-SFR

Rogers

Sprint

Liberty Global

KDDI

TalkTalk

Shaw Communications

8×8

Ring Central

MITEL

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Corporate Consumers

Individual Consumers

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

3 VoIP Market by Type

4 Major Companies List

5 Market Competition

6 Demand by End Market

7 Region Operation

8 Marketing & Price

9 Research Conclusion

