Microbubble Contrast Media Market Growth Forecast 2020 – 2026 || Top Players – Bracco Imaging S.p.A.., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED

Global microbubble contrast media market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 25.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for image guided procedures and rising approval for contrast agents is the factor driving the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global microbubble contrast media market are Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Bracco Imaging S.p.A.., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, nanoPET Pharma GmbH, Trust Bio-sonics, FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Siemens and others.

Global Microbubble Contrast Media Market is Segmented By Therapeutic Area (Cardiovascular Diseases, Renal and Associated Diseases, Others), Microbubble Contrast Media Market By Application (Molecular Imaging, Gene Therapy, Drug Delivery, Stem Cells Delivery), Microbubble Contrast Media Market By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Contrast media or contrast agent is substance which is usually transparent to X-ray and is used in medical imaging to accelerate the contrast of fluids or structure. In cardiology and radiology, microbubbles are used as blood- pool agent for contrast ultrasound imaging. They are widely used in applications such as gene therapy, stem cell delivery, drug delivery, molecular imaging and others. Microbubbles can also be functioned with ligand molecules that are restrict to molecular markers of disease. The main function of the microbubble-based ultrasound contrast agents is to monitor the biomarker condition of vascular endothelium, imaging inflammation, visualizing tumor vasculature and others.

Microbubble Contrast Media Market Restraints

Increasing complexity associated with the conducting contrast enhanced ultrasound retard will restrain the market

Rising awareness about the side effects and allergic reaction of contrast agents will also restrict growth

Global microbubble contrast media market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of microbubble contrast media market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Microbubble Contrast Media Market : Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Historical and current Microbubble Contrast Media market size and projection up to 2025. Competitive landscape Potential and specialty sections/districts showing promising development The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Microbubble Contrast Media market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Analyze and forecast Microbubble Contrast Media market on the basis of type, function and application.

