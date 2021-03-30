Global X-Ray Detectors Market Status Analysis and Forecast 2026 By FUJIFILM Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Thales Group, Carestream Health

The market research data involved in this market report is evaluated using market statistical and coherent models. This X-Ray Detectors market report also provides insights about market share analysis and key trend analysis. It is a completely informative and proficient report that highlights primary and secondary market drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. The key research methodology used throughout this report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which takes into account data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary validation. Utilization of integrated approaches combined with most up-to-date technology for building this X-Ray Detectors report makes it unrivalled.

Some of the major players operating in this market are AMPTEK, Inc., Varex Imaging Corporation, Rigaku Corporation, Moxtek, Teledyne DALSA Inc., Canon Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Detection Technology Plc., FUJIFILM Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Thales Group, Carestream Health, YXLON International, Idetec Medical Imaging, Medecom, Rayence, Analogic Corporation., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Vieworks Co., Ltd. Agfa-Gevaert Group. and others.

Global X-Ray Detectors Market, By Type (Flat Panel Detector, Computed Radiography Detectors, Line Scan Detectors, Charged Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors, Mobile Detectors), Application (Medical Imaging, Dental Application, Security Application, Veterinary Application, Industrial Application), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM’S), Clinics, ICU), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026;

Product Launch:

In 2016, Virtual Imaging, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Cannon, Inc. announces Availability of Single-User Interface for the RadPRO OMNERA 50 Veterinary Digital Radiographic System. The single-user interface allows for intuitive operation and minimal steps by integrating the digital X-ray system and the X-ray generator which enables communication between the two systems.

In 2017, Teledyne DALSA launched four new models in its high value, small format Genie Nano GigE Vision camera series. These new models are developed for an expanding number of industrial imaging applications, including intelligent traffic systems, printed circuit board inspection and metrology; Genie Nano models features a global shutter and a 3.45 µm pixel. Customers can expect high picture quality, high resolution, and high-speed imaging without distortion, and even faster throughput with Teledyne’s award-winning

Segmentation: Global X-Ray Detectors Market

Global X-ray detector market is segmented into three notable segments such as Type, Application and End User.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into flat panel detectors, computed radiography detectors (CRD), line scan detectors and, charged coupled devices detectors (CCD). The flat panel detector segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2017, Varex Imaging Corporation Completed the Acquisition Of PerkinElmer’s Medical Imaging Business. This will help Varex Imaging Corporation to grow its market share and expand its product line.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into medical application, dental application, security application, veterinary application and industrial application. In 2019, medical application segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2016, Amptek, Inc. announced that it has completed the acquisition of HS Foils(U.S.), a provider of radiation detector components, including ultra-thin radiation windows, silicon drift detectors and x-ray filters. This will help Amptek Inc. to expand its product portfolio.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, original equipment manufacturers, clinics and ICU. In 2019, hospitals segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2019, Rigaku Introduced Newest SmartLab Intelligent X-ray Diffraction (XRD) System. This helped Rigaku Corporation to have a deeper footprint in the market due to its expanded product line.



