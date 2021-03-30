Global Milk Tea Market 2019-2025

Milk Tea market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Milk Tea volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Milk Tea market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Milk Tea in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Milk Tea manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lipton (Unilever)

Nestle

Uni-President

Greenmax

Shih Chen Foods

Gino

Hong Kong Tea Company

Nittoh Tea (Mitsui Norin)

Old Town

Xiangpiaopiao Food

Guangdong Strong Group

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India

Segment by Type: Bagged Product, Disposable Paper Cups Products, Other

Segment by Application: Tea Shop, The Mall, Retail Store, Other

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald