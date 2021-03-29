Start-Stop Technology Market to Display Healthy Growth During Forecast Period

The stringent emission control regulations and increasing adoption of hybrid vehicles are two of the major factors responsible for the growth of the start-stop technology market. In 2015, the market generated revenue of $2,100.2 million, and it is predicted to attain a size of $7,058.0 million by 2022, progressing at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period (2016–2022). Start-stop technology automatically turns off the engine, when the vehicle is about to stop and restarts it again when the driver takes their foot off the brake in automatic-transmission vehicles or use the clutch in case of manual transmission.

On the basis of product, the start-stop technology market is divided into enhanced starter, direct starter, integrated starter generator (ISG), and belt-driven alternator starter (BAS). Out of these, during the historical period (2012–2015), enhanced starters dominated the market in terms of sales volume and revenue, and these are predicted to maintain their dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to their better cost-effectiveness and fuel-efficiency compared to BAS and direct starters. Due to these benefits, the demand for enhanced starters is rising, thereby leading to the growth of the market.

Based on region, the start-stop technology market is categorized into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, during 2012–2015, Europe led the market in terms of sales volume, and it is projected to continue leading it during 2016–2021. This is ascribed to the high contribution by the U.K., Germany, France, and Italy to the European start-stop technology sector, which is dominated by colossal players, such as Continental AG, Robert Bosch Gmbh, and Denso Corporation.

Furthermore, the rapid development of the technologies in the automotive sector in European countries and surging concerns on carbon emission are two of the reasons behind the growth of the start-stop technology market. In accordance with the European government’s regulations, the average emission level from new cars decreased by 160 g/km during 2006–2012, and by 2020 it is expected to reduce to 95 g/km. In addition, the governments of various individual nations are formulating strict environmental guidelines focusing on reducing the vehicle emission.

For instance, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has implemented emission standards for light trucks and cars. As per EPA’s target for 2016, the permissible emission from a passenger car could not cross 225 g/mi (gram/mile). Similarly, in 2016, the allowed combined fuel economy for trucks and cars was 35.5 mpg, which is further to surge up to 54.5 mpg by 2025 in North America. Due to the increasing emission from fossil fuel-driven vehicles, the level of air pollution is rising, resulting in major concerns across the globe.

This, in turn, has compelled policy makers to come up with an alternative, i.e. low-emission vehicles. Although, natural gas-based public transit is still preferred as an alternative to fossil fuel-based public transit, hybrid vehicles are earning popularity nowadays owing to their zero-carbon dioxide emission, thus, boosting the progress of the start-stop technology market, mainly in developed nations. Despite the sluggish economic growth in European countries, such as France, Sweden, and Norway, hybrid and electric vehicle sales are expected to be augmented during 2016–2022.

Thus, the increasing penetration of such vehicles and stringent government regulations are projected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

