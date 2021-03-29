Rice Polishers Market To 2027 Projected For Healthy Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

Rice Polishers: Introduction

A rice polisher is a machine used to change the physical properties of rice. These include taste, texture, and appearance. For example, transforming brown rice into white rice. It is used for polishing or buffing kernels of rice.

Rice polishers are harsh machines that use talc or other very fine dust to buff the outer surface of rice kernels.

A rice polisher machine polishes the rice surface by spraying water through the mixing chamber and by creating friction among the grains either by rubbing or by using milling rollers.

Rice polishers are of two types: vertical cone type polisher and horizontal polisher.

The global rice polishers market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to increased demand for rice polishers from rice milling industries.

Global Rice Polishers Market: Dynamics

Global Rice Polishers Market: Key Drivers

Rice polishers increase the efficiency of the whole rice milling process and eases up the process in the assembly line. This is anticipated to boost the demand for rice polishers during the forecast period.

Increasing consumption of rice is expected to boost the demand for rice polishers around the world.

The growing production of rice as well as the increasing demand for rice are major factors driving the need for rice polishers

The agriculture industry is anticipated to play an important role in augmenting the global rice polishers market in the next few years due to increasing growth of the agriculture industry, rising industrialization rate, increasing consumption of rice, and technological advancement of products.

Increasing consumer inclination toward brown rice propels the demand for rice polishers, which is anticipated to fuel the global market in the upcoming years.

High Cost of Rice Polishers to Hamper the Market

Huge initial cost, increasing crop failure, and lack of warehouses are major factors expected to hinder the global rice polishers market in the next few years.

Furthermore, rice polisher is a mechanical device and only skilled labor can operate it. This increases the labor cost, which in turn is anticipated to adversely hamper the demand for rice polishers.

Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of the Global Rice Polishers Market

In terms of region, the global rice polishers market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia Pacific dominated the global rice polishers market in 2018 due to high demand for rice polishers from rice milling industries in the region. The demand is mostly generated from major developing countries such as China and India.

Europe is anticipated to held the second largest share of the global rice polishers market in 2018 in terms of consumption of rice and growing production of rice in the region. This in turn indirectly influences the demand for rice polishers in the region.

Global Rice Polishers Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Players Operating in the Global Rice Polishers Market

Several local, regional, and international players manufacture rice polishers. Hence, the rice polishers market is fairly fragmented and the bargaining power of suppliers is low. The degree of competition among market players is also high. Manufacturers of rice polishers focus on portfolio expansion and product differentiation. Manufacturers adopt two vital strategies: new product development and acquisition. Key players operating in the global rice polishers market are:

