Pemphigoid Drug Market Growth Forecast 2020 – 2026 || Top Players – Dompé farmaceutici S.p.A., Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi, Akari Therapeutics, Plc
Global pemphigoid drug market to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing pemphigoid population and exposure to certain toxin or change in environment may increase the pemphigoid disease are the key drivers for market growth.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pemphigoid drug market are Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, TWi Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Dompé farmaceutici S.p.A., Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi, Akari Therapeutics, Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc , AbbVie Inc, Amgen Inc , Celgene Corporation, Bausch Health, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Mylan N.V., Merz Pharma and many others.
Pemphigoid is a rare autoimmune skin disorder that causes the body’s own immune system to attack the layer of skin and separates the bottom layer of skin from above layers, resulting in blistering, itching, redness and rashes. This disease mostly develops in geriatric population.
According to statistics published in European Medicines Agency, 2.5 in every 10,000 people were diagnosed with bullous pemphigoid in the European Union in the year of 2018. This growing incidence of pemphigoid disease, vulnerable aging population and accelerating the demand of newer therapies are key factors for rise in market growth.
Pemphigoid Drug Market Drivers
- Increase in prevalence rate of pemphigoid disease worldwide
- Exposure to certain toxin or change in environment may increase the pemphigoid disease
- Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market
- Rapid adoption of newer formulations and novel dosage forms
Pemphigoid Drug Market Restraints
- Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable
- Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to restrain the growth if the market
- Inadequate knowledge about pemphigoid in some developing countries
Segmentation: Global Pemphigoid Drug Market
Pemphigoid Drug Market : By Type
- Bullous Pemphigoid
- Cicatricial Pemphigoid
- Pemphigoid Gestationis
Pemphigoid Drug Market : By Medication Type
- Corticosteroids
- Anti-biotics
- Steroid-sparing immunosuppressant drugs
- Others
Pemphigoid Drug Market : By Route of administration
- Oral
- Injectable
- Topical
Pemphigoid Drug Market : By Distribution Channel
- Online Pharmacy
- Direct Tenders
- Retailers
- Others
Pemphigoid Drug Market : By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
Pemphigoid Drug Market : By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
