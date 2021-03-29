Global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market 2019 – 2024

Semiconductor Test Equipment consists of a variety of instruments or cards for testing memory, digital, and mixed-signal at the wafer and Packaged stages, and single-chip system (SoC) components that are also in the wafer and Packaged stages.

Scope of the Report:

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Semiconductor Test Equipment industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Americas and Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

The market size of semiconductor automatic test equipment is expected to grow due to the growing SoC system and the surge in demand for consumer electronics products. In a rapidly changing market environment, device performance continues to challenge the limits of ATE system functionality. Especially nowadays, the increase of analog and mixed-signal ICs has made ATE equipment originally used for testing pure digital ICs unable to meet new test requirements. The elimination of test equipment has accelerated and the test cost has increased.

The worldwide market for Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 4220 million US$ in 2024, from 3580 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Teradyne

Advantest

LTX-Credence

Cohu

Astronics

Chroma

SPEA

Averna

Shibasoku

ChangChuan

Macrotest

Huafeng

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Wafer ATE, Packaged Device ATE

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Communications, Computer, Industrial/medical, Military/aviation

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

