Global plaque psoriasis market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.03% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the greater demand for plaque psoriasis therapeutics from the U.S. region.

Plaque psoriasis is a type of skin disorder wherein patients suffer from large dry, itchy patches of skin on their bod ies. These patches constitute of skin-cell build up and are generally prevalent on the scalp, elbows, lower back and knees. This condition is the most common variant of psoriasis which is an autoimmune chronic disorder. Although, no commercialized treatment methods are available, various disease management therapies are being commercialized in the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global plaque psoriasis market are – Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; AbbVie Inc.; Amgen Inc.; Novartis AG; Pfizer Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Merck & Co., Inc.; Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; LEO Pharma; CELGENE CORPORATION; Can Fite Biopharma; UCB S.A.; ALLERGAN; Dermira, Inc.; Galectin Therapeutics Inc.; Biogen; Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.; Bausch Health; LUPIN and AstraZeneca among others.

Segmentation on the basis of Therapy Type – Topical, Phototherapy, Systemic Agents, Biologic Therapies

Segmentation on the basis of Application – Hospitals, Clinics, Others

Segmentation on the basis of Geography – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Asia and Pacific Region

Middle east and Africa

Europe

