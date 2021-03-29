Global Infusion Pharmacy Management Market 2019 – 2024

Infusion therapy is prescribed to patient only when patient condition is severe or oral medication are less effective. Infusion Pharmacy includes infusion of antibiotic, antifungal, antiviral, pain management and nutritional drug through needle or catheter. Diseases such as cancer, diabetes, gastrointestinal disorder and pain related disorders are generally treated with infusion medication system. Infusion pharmacy can also be administered in home by providing doorstep services. Home infusion pharmacy management is more costly than hospital infusion pharmacy management because it requires more skilled nursing facilities.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Infusion Pharmacy Management includes Antibiotics, Antimicrobial, Pain Management, Enteral Nutrition and others, and the proportion of others in 2017 is about 37%, and the market size of pain management grows fast. Infusion Pharmacy Management is widely used in Hospital & Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Home Care. The most proportion of Infusion Pharmacy Management is used for home care, and the proportion is 49% in 2017.

The South of USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34% in 2017. Following The South, the Midwest is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.

Market competition is not intense. BioScrip, BD, Cigna, Option Care, CVS Health, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers.

The global Infusion Pharmacy Management market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Infusion Pharmacy Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Infusion Pharmacy Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Infusion Pharmacy Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

BioScrip

BD

Cigna

Option Care

CVS Health

McKesson

Mediware

OptumRx

Healix

CareCentrix

MedicoRx

Ivenix

ARJ Infusion Services

Brightree

Accredo Health Group

MHA

ContinuumRx

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Antibiotics, Antimicrobial, Pain Management, Enteral Nutrition, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Hospital & Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care

