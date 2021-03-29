Global Backpack Travel Bag Market 2019 – 2024

Backpack Travel Bag is a cloth sack carried on one’s back and secured with two straps that go over the shoulders, but there can be variations to this basic design that is used in travel.

Scope of the Report:

The Global Backpack Travel Bag Market Professional Survey Report 2017 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Backpack Travel Bag market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

During the past few years, the global consumption of Backpack Travel Bag increases by 304700 K Units in 2017 from 220150 K Units in 2012, with an average growth rate of more than 6.99%. The whole market value is about 20793 million USD in 2017. Regionally, North America is the biggest Consumption area of Backpack Travel Bag in the world and china is the most potential market with the fastest growing rate of 7.53%

For next few years, the global Backpack Travel Bag revenue would will tend to be smooth and global consumption of Backpack Travel Bag will be 429560 K Units in 2022. With the development of technology and decline of consumption cost, the price of Backpack Travel Bag will keep declining, and the profit margin will decline too.

The worldwide market for Backpack Travel Bag is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 27200 million US$ in 2024, from 23400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Backpack Travel Bag in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Samsonite

Osprey

VF Corporation

Victorinox

Traveler’s Choice

Lowe Alpine

Deuter

Standard Luggage Co

Timbuk2

Herschel Supply

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Backpack, Rolling Backpack

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Adult, Kids

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Backpack Travel Bag product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Backpack Travel Bag, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Backpack Travel Bag in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Backpack Travel Bag competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Backpack Travel Bag breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Backpack Travel Bag market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Backpack Travel Bag sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

