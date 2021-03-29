Data Center Rack Solutions Market To 2026 Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenues

Data Center Rack Solutions Market – Overview

A data center rack is an arrangement of a physical steel and electronic framework that is used for the house servers, networking devices, cables, and other data center computing equipment. Data center racks used to organize IT equipment, such as servers and network switches, into standardized assemblies that make efficient use of space and other resources. Depending on the requirements of the users, data center racks can also support to improve power protection, cooling, cable management, device management, physical security, mobility, ease of installation, and protection from harsh environmental conditions.

Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Sample https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=47220

A data center racks server are usually a dedicated computer server used for the data center, and it’s configuration that is to install in a physical designed framework which is known as a rack. A data center rack server consists of multiple mounting slots known as bays. Each bay is designed to stack a hardware unit in place secured with a bolted enclosure. Data center racks solutions are considered a great organizational tool. Therefore, various organizations are investing in data center racks in order to enable systematic accessibility for the data that are stored in the form of racks.

Data Center Rack Solutions Market – Drivers & Restraints

One of the key drivers of the data center rack solutions market is significant increases in data volume across all regions of the world. Human- and machine-generated data is growing at a rate that is ten times faster than traditional business data. Machine data is increasing even more rapidly at fifty times the growth rate of traditional business data. With rapid technological development and connectivity, data creation is on the rise, flooding companies with significant amounts of new, insight-rich information. Thus, the volume of data is expected to double every two years for the next decade.

Moreover, there have been prominent expansion in the cloud computing and mobile Internet businesses. This is expected to boost the data center rack solutions market in the coming years. Furthermore, there has been an increase in the adoption of data center rack solutions by organizations as they enhance the performance of IT equipment that is included in data centers and also provides adequate airflow. In addition, customer awareness about racks is increasing. Customers consider things such as door design, interior design, and cable management, all of which can all contribute to the cooling efficiency of the rack.

Request To Access Market Data Data Center Rack Solutions Market

Data Center Rack Solutions Market – Segmentation

The data center rack solutions market can be segmented based on size, type, application, enterprise, industry, and region. Based on size, the market can be segmented into 22U, 36U, 42U, and 47U. In terms of type, the market can be classified into open frame racks, enclosed racks, wall-mounted racks, and customized racks. Based on application, the market can be categorized into mobile containers/shelters, disaster recovery operations, warehouses, remote installations, temporary installations, and mobile applications. In terms of enterprise, the market can be classified into small and medium enterprise (SMEs) and large enterprise.

Based on industry, the market can be segmented into healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom and information technology, defense, and education. In terms of region, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. North America is likely to dominate the data center rack server market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a significant number of data centers in the region. It has been foremost in developing and producing data center rack server products for convenience. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace, due to expansion in the IT industry and rise in the number of data centers in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Thailand.

Data Center Rack Solutions Market – Key Players

Major players in the data center rack solutions market are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Fujitsu, NEC Corporation, Lenovo, Selrack Pvt. Ltd, Dell, IBM Corporation, Eaton, Emerson Network, Schneider Electric, Rittal, and Cisco Systems.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald