CNC Controller Market – Is Asia Pacific Region Remains Biggest Opportunity?
AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘CNC Controller’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Fanuc Corporation (Japan),Siemens Ag (Germany),Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan),Dmg Mori (Japan),Hurco Companies (United States),Okuma Corporation (Japan),Wuhan Huazhong Numerical Control (China),Bosch Rexroth Ag (Germany),Fagor Automation (India),Haas Automation (United States),Masso (Australia),Carbide 3D (United States),Sparks Concept (United States)
CNC Controller is the package of electronics and software, which takes input either from g-code or the CNC control panel and converts it to the signals. The controller with CNC control software and electronics are the most complex part of the CNC machine. The CNC machine controller manages all the important links between the computer system and the mechanical components. CNC controllers are computer numerically controlled devices that control CNC machines and manages processes.
Market Segmentation:
by Type (Industrial OEM CNC Controllers, CNC Retrofit Controllers, PC Based CNC Controllers), Application (Lathe, Milling Machine, Router, Mill-Turn Multi Axis Machines, CNC Laser Cutter, Plasma Cutter, 3d Printer (Industrial, Sintered Metal), Surface Grinder), CNC Controller Electronics (Motor Drives, Breakout Board, Contactors, VFD)
Highlights of Influencing Trends:
Increasing Demand for Mass Production
Technology Advancement
Market Growth Drivers:
Growing Consumer Adoption in Emerging Countries
Increasing Industrial Automation in Manufacturing Sector
Opportunities:
Strong Opportunity in Asia Pacific Region Due To Increase Industrialization in China and Japan
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.
