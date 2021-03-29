Car GPS : Recent Market Activity have Created Attractive Opportunity

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Car GPS’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Pioneer Corporation (Japan),Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Alpine Electronics (Japan), TomTom (Netherlands), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan),Continental AG (Germany), JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc. (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan),Aisin Seiki (Japan),Kenwood Corporation (Japan),Clarion Co., Ltd. (Japan),Garmin Ltd. (United States),HANGSHENG TECHNOLOGY GmbH (Germany),Others

Global Positioning System (GPS) is also called a radio-navigation system which is formed from the constellation of 24 satellites and ground stations. The Global Positioning System is mainly funded and controlled by the U.S Department of Defense (DOD). The system was designed for the operation of the military. But now, there are numbers of civil GPS users across the globe. The automotive sector is one of the dominating markets and an increasing number of car sales is boosting the growth of the market. Additionally, features such as real-time monitoring, low cost of the system, long life of the system and others are responsible for growing car GPS market. However, continuous monitoring of vehicle arises privacy concern among users and the presence of alternative of the product has been limiting the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Positioning System, Navigation System), Application (Passenger car, Commercial vehicle, OEM market, Aftermarket), Component (Hardware, Software), Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle), Tracking Type (Cellular Tracking, Wireless Passive Tracking System, Satellite-Based Tracking Systems)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Features such as compact size, longer life and high efficiency is fueling the market

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Number of Car Sales across Globe

Real-Timing Monitoring Ability Driving the Market

Rising Demand and of Growth of Commercial Vehicles

Product Available in Affordable Prices

Restraints:

Rising Privacy Concern among Users

Opportunities:

High Penetration of Wireless Communication Technology and Availability of Advanced Infrastructure for Wireless Connectivity across Globe

High Use of GPS System for Usage-Based Insurance (UBI)

Challenges:

Presence of Alternative such as Hardware Agnostic Tracking Solutions

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

